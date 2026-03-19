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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,873
06/05/2026
$2,873
05/05/2026
$2,856
;
10
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ID: 35897
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Emek Refaim, 42

About the complex

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Classified building, located in a quiet and green street. Unique apartment with authentic character of Jerusalem: high ceilings, bright and spacious. First floor. • 3 pieces + mezzanine • Approximately 60 m2 • 1 bathroom • Unfurnished, except refrigerator, hob, oven and wardrobe

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,873
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