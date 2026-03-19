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Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 piEces

Nahariya, Israel
from
$872,040
;
10
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ID: 36377
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Address
    HaPnina

About the complex

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In the new district of Akhziv, beautiful apartment 5 rooms of about 120m2 with terrace of 20m2 and beautiful sea view. Located on the 6th floor on 8, it includes cellar, parking, 2 elevators.

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Nahariya, Israel
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Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 piEces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$872,040
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