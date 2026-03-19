  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca

Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 36369
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaNeviim, 31

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of the city centre, close to the tram and 10 minutes from the Mamilla on foot: small new 3-storey building with lobby, Shabbat elevators, and beautiful green patio! Apartment 2 rooms 58m2 + balcony Soucca, very bright, spacious, fully arranged and furnished by an interior architect, secure room (mamad), central air conditioning, heating by radiators, bathroom with bathtub, private parking.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,17M
Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces rdc ensoleille et calme a kiryat moshe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,20M
Residential quarter 35 pieces balcon avec ascenseur a renover proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$642,200
Residential quarter Shimon peres 4 piEces dans nouveau quartier
Nahariya, Israel
from
$625,300
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Show all Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,86M
Brand new and latest new program of Ashdod Marina Feet in the water Construction of very high standing with the best materials In front of the boats and the sea, close to cafes, restaurants and shops Residence: Entrance hall 5 stars Wooded entrance Parking and cellar under ground Ultra fast …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Show all Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,10M
At 25 rue Bnei Moshe, just a few steps from Yehuda Maccabi, a superb T3 apartment is for sale exclusively. About 74 m2 of living space, very bright. Spacious, elegant and renovated. First floor and a half without elevator. Quiet street
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception proche boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,64M
In a renovated Bauhaus building of standing +++ Exceptional mini penthouse Small quiet street near Gordon 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, 3 toilets Large terrace on one level of 35m2 Open, green and quiet view Only a few minutes from beaches, restaurants and shops
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications