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Residential quarter Holyland golden heights

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
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2
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ID: 36295
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

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## **Project Presentation – Buy Holyland Group, Jerusalem** Located in the heart of the sought after neighborhood of **Holyland in Jerusalem**, this new residential project offers a rare opportunity to acquire an apartment in a modern, green environment and perfectly connected to the main axes of the city. Designed to offer comfort, quality of life and durability, the building consists of a **garden-style and three floors**, for a total of **12 spacious apartments**, ranging from **3 rooms to 4 rooms**. Each accommodation has a neat design, optimized spaces and a beautiful brightness. The apartments are equipped with ** generous terraces**, while the ground garden enjoy ** private gardens**, ideal for families or for those looking for a quiet and green living environment. The project also includes a **ground parking**, ensuring comfort and safety on a daily basis, as well as a construction standard that meets modern requirements for insulation, durability and quality of materials. **Delivery is planned for 36 months**, allowing purchasers to plan their installation or investment calmly. This buying group represents a unique opportunity to join a human-sized real estate project, in one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Jerusalem, while benefiting from advantageous conditions and an exceptional living environment. Our agency is at your disposal for further information.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Holyland golden heights
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
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