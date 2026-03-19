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Residential quarter 2 pieces a vendre excellent investissement

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$811,200
;
5
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ID: 36290
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh, 65

About the complex

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For sale near Frishman. 2 rooms of 36m2, 2nd floor. Currently rented 5,000. Close to the beach. Price: NIS 2 500 000.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 2 pieces a vendre excellent investissement
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$811,200
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