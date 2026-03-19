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Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$909,220
;
6
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ID: 36393
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Shevet Zevulun, 4

About the complex

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4 room apartment in Ashdod "Youd Bet", in a small building of 5 floors quiet, but 2 steps from all amenities. Very well maintained, recently refurbished bathroom, mirpeset, air conditioning, private parking, elevator.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Ideal alya ou investisseur appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$909,220
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