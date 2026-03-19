  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m

Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 36292
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Bait VeGan, 42

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Small building with only 6 residents, lift and private parking. Apartment 4 rooms – 100 m2 with terrace of 56 m2 and private garden of 96 m2 registered in the cadastre (Tabou). 3 orientations, large bright living room with large kitchen, 3 toilets, mamad room, master suite with shower room, air conditioning. ? 2 parking spaces In addition, the apartment includes an independent unit of about 35 m2 (2.5 rooms) with shower room and kitchen. Direct access from the garden to the unit. ⚠️ Apartment to renovate in part

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,59M
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$605,020
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$841,620
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces quartier agamim
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$528,970
Residential quarter Sublime appartement avec terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,41M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Rare rdc 4 pieces avec jardin de 140m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,55M
Very nice and large 3 rooms of 140 m2 (5 rooms original, possibility to render it in its condition with ease and at lower cost), terrace of 11 m2 with panoramic views of Jerusalem, 2 bathrooms, + 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Show all Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon neuf proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,68M
New construction between Gordon and Hilton. Co-ownership of 7 floors with 2 elevators. Sports room in the building. High-end standing. Private cellar of 12m2. Issue December 2026. Bank guarantees. Perfect as first purchase, holiday apartment, foot-to-earth or investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$777,400
4 room apartment 80m2, Kiryat Hayovel, Jerusalem 10th floor, work to be planned Living room, dining room, 1 kitchen 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning living room, shower shemesh, hot water balloon, radiators, roller shutters Armored door, elevator Price: 2.300.000 sh
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications