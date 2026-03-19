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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
06/05/2026
$1,24M
05/05/2026
$1,23M
;
10
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ID: 35884
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Baka, dereh beit Lehem 49, above an authentic house, 2nd floor without elevator, 4 rooms (mamad), 2 showers, 2 toilets, 89 m2, terrace soccah 7 m2, good condition, bright, open view. 3650000 shekels

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,24M
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