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Residential quarter IsraEl investissement simple et rentable ashdod emplacement unique et stratEgique

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,12M
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6
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ID: 36090
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaGdud HaIvri

About the complex

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ISRAEL – SIMPLE AND RENTABLE INVESTMENT ASHDOD – SINGLE AND STRATEGIC EMPLOYMENT In the heart of Ashdod, facing the town hall, in the centre of all the axes: shopping centres, bus station, restaurants, supermarkets. A central and sought after address, ideal for a secure and efficient investment. Strengths: An exceptional location in the city centre of Ashdod, with high visibility and constant flow. High profitability: the offices in the City of Ashdod rent between 100 and 120 shekels per square metre, ensuring a concrete yield. Easy access to investment: reservation from only 15%. Example: for an office of 65 m2 = 167 700 shekels. Affordable bank financing of up to 75%. Geographical location: https://goo.gl/maps/NL2oedwHK7ghMPng9 Available surfaces: from 65 m2 to 127 m2 Price from 1 118 000 shekels Programme: Gan Haïr Ashdod Project under construction, offering a rare opportunity on the market. Why invest now: A city centre in full development Strong rental demand for offices High value potential in a strategic location Rare opportunity to grasp quickly.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter IsraEl investissement simple et rentable ashdod emplacement unique et stratEgique
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,12M
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