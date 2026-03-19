  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod

Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$425,000
06/05/2026
$425,000
05/05/2026
$422,500
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 35899
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaTayelet

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Great beachfront business in Ashdod: 2-room apartment in the residence " Ashdod Beach", in front line on the Tayelet, facing the sea. On the 6th floor with two lifts, this apartment offers a balcony with sea view and an ideal arrangement: entrance to a bright living room, kitchenette, bedroom with shower and toilet suspended. A perfect property to enjoy the sea every day, or make a profitable investment in one of the most requested locations. Everything is within walking distance: beach, trendy restaurants, cafes, supermarket and amenities. Here you buy a premium location at a rare price. An opportunity to seize quickly.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,28M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,29M
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception dans immeuble historique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,61M
Residential quarter Projet immeuble boutique rue shenkin tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,05M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$995,180
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe affaire en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$425,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur givat shaul
Residential quarter Bureaux neufs dans immeuble de bureaux tres demande sur givat shaul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,856
New on the market to rent in the sought after and luxurious project of the "Migdal Hanesharim", with a sumptuous entrance hall, a guard at the entrance and underground parking. On the 7th floor, a new office and high standing with a gross area of 162m2, with two exhibitions. It offers a gree…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Haut standing appartement 4 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
Apartment 4 rooms for sale in Ashdod high standing, residence "Dekel" by the sea
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,07M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteri…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications