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Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,11M
06/05/2026
$1,11M
05/05/2026
$1,11M
;
5
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ID: 35666
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Yosef Nedava, 39

About the complex

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For sale – superb renovated apartment of 5 rooms (105 m2 net) with a beautiful terrace of 20 m2, on the 2nd floor of a well maintained building, without elevator. The apartment is distinguished by its brightness, its calm, and its perfect distribution of spaces: pleasant living room, modern kitchen, parental suite, and three other comfortable rooms. Located in the immediate vicinity of schools, shops, synagogues and the Francophone community, it offers an ideal quality of life for a family. ????? Nedava Yossef 20 – Pisgat Zeev, Jerusalem ???? Available within 6 months.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,11M
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