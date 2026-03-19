  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Bien dexception face a la mer et la plage de lhotel hilton penthouse unique avec rooftop et piscine privee

Residential quarter Bien dexception face a la mer et la plage de lhotel hilton penthouse unique avec rooftop et piscine privee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 35525
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Motskin Avenue, 3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale, in the old north of Tel-Aviv, just steps from the sea and the Hilton beach, exceptional penthouse of very high standing with stunning sea views. With an area of about 300 m2 (Duplex), extended by 178 m2 of terraces, this rare property offers spectacular volumes and a unique living experience facing the Mediterranean. Superb private rooftop pool, accessible by an elegant floating staircase with architectural design, for exclusive moments between sky and sea. Fully new penthouse, designed with exceptional materials and ultra-high-end finishes. Sold fully furnished, with prestige furniture and the most luxurious appliances. 5 parking spaces in the basement complete this exceptional property. Immediate entrance, Prices on request. For more details in private, Aya

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,99M
Residential quarter Centre ville bel immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,69M
Residential quarter Projet haut standing jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,55M
Residential quarter A vendre 2 piEces proche mer dans immeuble rEcent trEs bien entretenu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Residential quarter Clair dans rue calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue magnifique
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,92M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bien dexception face a la mer et la plage de lhotel hilton penthouse unique avec rooftop et piscine privee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,96M
In the famous Holyland project, sumptuous penthouse for sale offering panoramic views of all Jerusalem, located on the top floor of the tower. This penthouse consists of 4 bedrooms + one family room, spacious kitchen, with a double living room that overlooks the mirpeset of 65 m2. Very nice …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse et vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse et vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse et vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse et vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse et vue panoramique mekor haim
Show all Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse et vue panoramique mekor haim
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse et vue panoramique mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,230
NEW ON THE MARKET! In the very sought after area of Mekor Haim, near Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a new boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Beautif…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon parking
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$907,800
En plein cœur de Ramat Gan 72 m² + balcon Ascenseur + mamad + parking Superbe investissement
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications