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Residential quarter Maison privative avec piscine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,28M
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6
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ID: 36356
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Mizan, 14

About the complex

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Private house of 160m2 living space on 250m2 of land. Swimming pool and garden. No work to be planned. Perfect for a family. High quality residential area.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Maison privative avec piscine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,28M
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