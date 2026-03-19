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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,830
;
10
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ID: 36029
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Ground floor: living room, kitchen, terrace, bathroom with shower, laundry. Locked room for personal effects. First floor: master suite with jacuzzi and shower, additional bathroom, terrace, 2 bedrooms with access to the terrace. 2nd floor: bedroom, terrace, bathroom. 4 terraces of about 100 m2 in total. Surface area: 260 m2. No co-ownership charges. Air conditioning in each room. Solar water heater + electric.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,830
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