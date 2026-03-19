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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre

Ashdod, Israel
from
$841,620
;
14
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ID: 36398
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaZionut, 7

About the complex

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Apartment 4 and a half rooms in Ashdod in the city for sale with 2 terraces, air conditioning, mamad, parking. Near parks, shops, means of transport, schools, synagogues..... Very well maintained apartment; A safe value in the center of Ashdod

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$841,620
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