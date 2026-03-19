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Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin

Ashdod, Israel
from
$895,700
;
9
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ID: 36125
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rogozin, Sea View Tower

About the complex

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FOR SALE – Superb 4 rooms in the heart of Ashdod – Rue Rogozin In a recent and popular residence, discover this beautiful 4-room apartment ideally located on the main and central street of Ashdod. With an area of 122 m2 + 14 m2 of terrace, located on the 1st floor with 4 elevators, including one from Shabbat. The apartment also has: A parking space Air conditioning Allow for a slight refreshment, which explains its exceptional price: 2,650,000, instead of 3,000,000. A rare opportunity in a central area, close to all amenities, shops, schools and transport. Contact us now to arrange a visit!

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces en plein coeur dashdod rue rogozin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$895,700
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