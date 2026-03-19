Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande mirpeset souccah dans un superbe immeuble au coeur du quartier park

BZH
New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious Villa V project, appreciated for its beauty!
Its assets:
- Spacious and bright apartment of 4 + 1 rooms,
- Beautiful building with stone, wood and plants,
- Stage 4/6,
- Superb mirpeset-Souccah of about 30 m2, facing southeast,
- Very bright living space with large openings and an open view,
- No wall with neighbors - exclusive shop building!
- Parental suite with its private bathroom,
- 2 additional bedrooms including a secure room,
- Additional assistant room (office, guest room, additional room),
- Deputy Cave,
- Very nice lobby, well maintained building,
- Low loads!
- Right in!
Excellent location: at the foot of the building a green park, close to the entrance to the EcoPark, the Habad Francophone community of Park, a shopping area, schools and roads.
Exceptional price! Insanity case for housing or investment!
Price: Only 2,280,000 NIS! Don't say we didn't tell you!
Contact us:
Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera
Professional licence 313736