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Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,86M
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13
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ID: 36306
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Eliyahu Hakim, 28

About the complex

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For sale – Armon Hanatsiv, Eliyahu Hakim Street Charming family house with garden and outbuilding In the sought after area of Armon Hanatsiv, discover this pleasant house in dou mishpahti of about 140 m2, distributed on two levels and offering a bright and functional living environment. ? Ground floor Large living room crossing, open and modern kitchen, single storey room and guest toilet ?️ Floor • 3 bedrooms (original configuration: 4 bedrooms), master suite with bathroom, additional bathroom ? Outside • Large enclosed garden, pleasant and without vis-à-vis • Private parking space ✨ Rare asset: A 3 room outbuilding, ideal for rent or independent space. ? Price requested: 5,500,000 NIS

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,86M
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