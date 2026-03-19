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Residential quarter Appartement dexception

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
;
8
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ID: 36108
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRechavim, 11

About the complex

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Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully thought. Characteristics: ✨ Natural brightness and noble materials in all spaces ✨ Ground heating, central air conditioning ✨ Custom dressings in the rooms ✨ High-end finishes, up to the smallest details American cuisine: A custom-designed space combining modern elegance and functionality. Made with high-end marble, the kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and a central island that enhances the whole. A real artwork where design and practicality meet. Additional benefits: ✅ Large underground parking space with adjoining cellar ✅ Future tram line in immediate proximity ✅ Ideal location: 4 minutes walk from Kanyon Hadar, close to the supermarkets (Rami Levy/Osher Ad) and the synagogues of the French communities.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
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