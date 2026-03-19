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Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,23M
;
14
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ID: 36386
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Nahal Dan

About the complex

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Villa in Israel Ashdod, Youd Alef district with interior architect. 460 m2 living space + land 700 m2. Infinity pool 8.40 m x 4.80 m. Ground floor: living/dining room/ modern fully equipped kitchen/independent WC/teaching room/technical room. 1st level: 2 large bedrooms, one with dressing room and bathroom/WC. 2nd level: separate toilet/1 bedroom with shower and terrace/2 bedrooms with bathrooms/2 shared living areas (offices, living rooms or other). 3rd level: central room with toilet and small kitchen overlooking 2 large terraces and attic with panoramic sea views without vis-à-vis. Air conditioning in all rooms. Ground heating (gas). Alarm + 5 cameras controllable by phone. Remotely controlled Wi-Fi smart switches (Alexa, Google or Amazon). Basement with 3 rooms, windows, outdoor door with small terrace, fitted kitchen + bathroom toilet (open space). Mamad. Bathroom furniture, faucet and shower screen in all bathrooms. Electric curtains living room 6 meters high and in all rooms. Exotic garden with automatic watering. Outside lights. Private parking. majestic entrance door 200 width x 300 height. Sound with WiFi amplifier 2 outdoor areas. Lighting all over the house.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,23M
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