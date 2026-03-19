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Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,598
06/05/2026
$1,598
05/05/2026
$1,589
;
2
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ID: 35842
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 24

About the complex

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Well, I went down.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe
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from
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