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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
;
6
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ID: 35925
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Kalischer, 50

About the complex

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For sale – Apartment 2 rooms, Tel Aviv District : Lev HaIr Nord / Lev Tel Aviv Surface area: 46 m2 Floor: 5/5 with elevator Price: 3,600,000 Discover this 2-room apartment located in the vibrant heart of Tel Aviv, at the corner of Nahalat Binyamin and Gruzenberg. Installed in a classified building and entirely rebuilt in 2021, the property is located in the floors added during the renovation—it is therefore new, modern and bright. Highlights: • Ultra central location, close to the Carmel market and Rothschild • Wanted neighborhood, living, close to cafes, shops, beaches and transport • Apartment already rented continuously for 3 years – ideal for rental investment • Perfect for couple, foot-to-earth or investor Contact us for a video, a visit, or more information.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
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