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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces a vendre en deuxieme ligne de mer a bat yam quartier haatsmaout

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,45M
;
9
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ID: 35900
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Kdoshei Kahir

About the complex

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Located in a sought after area of Bat Yam, close to the sea, tram, shops, synagogues, Children's playgrounds and Ha'atsmaout Avenue, This apartment offers an ideal living environment between urban dynamism and family environment. The apartment develops an area of 95 m2 habitable, completed by a balcony of 12 m2. It consists of 4 rooms, including a particularly spacious mamad (safe room), a master suite with shower room and toilet, as well as a large bathroom with bathtub. The living room, bright and located on the façade, enjoys an exhibition East. The property also includes a parking space and an immediate entrance.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces a vendre en deuxieme ligne de mer a bat yam quartier haatsmaout
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,45M
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