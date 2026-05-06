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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme en bon etat endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand mini penthous

Eilat, Israel
from
$787,200
;
9
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ID: 39619
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat

About the complex

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PENTHOUSE FOR SALE OF 6 rooms IN DUPLEX with a BEAUTIFUL TERRASS OF 80M2 offering stunning and stunning sea views, very well maintained, DOUBLE private parking

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Eilat, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse balcon sur la mer bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme en bon etat endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand mini penthous
Eilat, Israel
from
$787,200
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