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Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$10,98M
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3
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ID: 35826
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

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In the heart of the White City, in a quiet street near Ben Gurion Boulevard, a new 5-story boutique building project with a limited number of residences is born—to contemporary architecture, while inspiring the character of the historic Tel Aviv. Demolition/reconstruction project with strict standards From 3 to 5 rooms (including a penthouse with private pool), through a duplex with an open garden on a wooded courtyard, each detail has been carefully thought out, creating a living environment that combines urban spirit and refined quality of life. Each apartment is sold with parking (2 parking spaces for the penthouse).

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$10,98M
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