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Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer

Nahariya, Israel
from
$635,440
;
8
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ID: 36455
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    Wolfson

About the complex

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TOWER PREMIUM PROJECT Apartments 4 and 5 rooms Delivery scheduled for June 2027 From 1.880.000 nis Immediate monthly income from signature Direct sale manufacturer without agency fees

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Nahariya, Israel
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Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$635,440
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