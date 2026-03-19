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Residential quarter Unique magnifique rez de chaussee avec 245 m dexterieurs

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,54M
;
7
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ID: 36374
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Bait VeGan, 46

About the complex

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SALE JERUSALEM – Bayit Vegan SINGLE!! Small building of 8 apartments only with elevator! Apartment 6 rooms – 185 m2 level - provide refreshment! Official garden at the cadastre 200 m2 Immense living room 25 m2 master suite with dressing room + bathroom 2 bathrooms - 3 toilets 3 guidelines Independent unit 21 m2 + cellar!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Unique magnifique rez de chaussee avec 245 m dexterieurs
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,54M
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