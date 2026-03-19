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Residential quarter Vue sur la mer

Nahariya, Israel
from
$760,500
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9
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ID: 36470
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya

About the complex

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Akhziv — Superb 5 rooms for sale Splendid sea view 125 m2 + terrace 20 m2 (sea view) Elevator • Parking • Mamad

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Nahariya, Israel
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Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$760,500
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