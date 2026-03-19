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Residential quarter Vous voulez vivre en israel et aller a pied a la mer vivez a 200 metres du bord de mer a hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$914,600
06/05/2026
$914,600
05/05/2026
$909,220
;
6
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ID: 35779
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

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RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a recent building, in the Hadera Seaside district, in Givat Olga, Menahem Begin Street! Characteristics: - 5 pieces of approximately 120 m2 - Two mirpeset! 14 and 6 m2 - A beautiful living space with a nice distribution - A parental suite - 3 children's rooms (including a mamad) - 3 toilets, 2 bathrooms - 2nd floor out of 8 - Lift, air conditioning - Two parking spaces! Next to the prestigious Jacob's hotel and its wonderful spa, the beach, synagogues, a few minutes from the commercial village Moul Ha'Hof and close to the train station and the roads. Incredible investment! Premium rental! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rahel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Vous voulez vivre en israel et aller a pied a la mer vivez a 200 metres du bord de mer a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$914,600
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