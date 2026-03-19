  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage

Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage

Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,06M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 36309
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Egoz

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$665,860
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Netivot, Israel
from
$425,880
Residential quarter Du 3 pieces au penthouse avec prix de pre vente et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Netivot, Israel
from
$493,480
Residential quarter penthouse rare a vendre dans le vieux nord de tel aviv rehov dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,20M
You are viewing
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,06M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Residential quarter Quartier agamim magnifique penthouse 5 pieces avec grande terrasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$959,920
Agamim Quarter - Magnificent 5-room penthouse with large terrace
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces familial avec terrasse parking et cave
Residential quarter Sublime 4 pieces familial avec terrasse parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,96M
Quiet street without works, near sea. In the middle of Ramat Aviv. Close to the synagogue. 112m2 + terrace with sea view. Elevator, parking and cellar. No work. 49k/m2, deal to be seized
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace 3 bedrooms + large living room 2 bathrooms 17th floor with 2 bathrooms, SHORT SIGHT 3 elevators parking lot Don't miss out, great investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications