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Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace masaryk grand 2 piEces de 81 m emplacement premium idEal investissement et airbnb

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,55M
;
10
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ID: 35979
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frishman, Gusto

About the complex

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Tel Aviv – Frishman Close to the beaches, Dizengoff and all the amenities of the city centre. Apartment 2 rooms with exceptional volumes : • a total of 81 m2 • Living room of 50 m2 allowing a configuration in 3 pieces • 2 bathrooms • South-East exposure, very bright • Clean and well maintained building, secure access • Work to be planned with a great opportunity for valorisation A rare offer to live or invest in the heart of Tel Aviv.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace masaryk grand 2 piEces de 81 m emplacement premium idEal investissement et airbnb
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,55M
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