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Residential quarter Rdc 4 pieces dans petit immeuble a 2 pas du lac dagamim

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$750,360
;
10
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ID: 36500
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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Ground floor 4 rooms Agamim with 140m2 garden

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Rdc 4 pieces dans petit immeuble a 2 pas du lac dagamim
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$750,360
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