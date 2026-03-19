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Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,70M
;
10
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ID: 35778
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively in the Givat Olga district, a beautiful 3.5 room duplex penthouse, carefully furnished, a few minutes walk from the sea, in the sought after street of Mena'hem Begin! Characteristics: - Bright apartment of 3,5 rooms of about 100 m2, - Very nice stay overlooking a first mirpeset facing the sea, - Great sunny mirpeset-succah on the 20 m2 roof! - On the 8th floor, - Elevator, - Mamad, - Private cellar, - Parking, - Nice lobby, well maintained building. Exceptional location! You cross the street and arrive on foot by the sea, at the prestigious Jacob's hotel, a few minutes' drive from the commercial village Moul Ha'Hof, synagogues, train station and roads. In addition to a dream apartment, it's a great investment! Contact us, Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Professionals Hadera. Licence Number : 313736

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,70M
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