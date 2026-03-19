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Residential quarter Vue sur la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$777,400
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9
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ID: 36427
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

sublime 4 pièces immeuble le plus récent sur barnea promoteur de renomme vue mer haut standing

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$777,400
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