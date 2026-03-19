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Residential quarter Grand jardin

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,06M
;
10
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ID: 36421
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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terraced villa 6 pcs with mamad beautiful garden quiet and pastoral place master bed room of 30m2

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,06M
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