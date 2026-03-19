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Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv jaffa residence haut de gamme avec piscine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
06/05/2026
$1,50M
05/05/2026
$1,49M
;
5
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ID: 35755
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Louis Pasteur, 1

About the complex

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Nestled in the heart of a green residence with sea water pool, a 2-room apartment with sea views. Ask to be refreshed. The residence is beautiful just behind the port of Jaffa. Seawater pool. Spa. Very large cellar. 1 parking lot. Mamad included.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv jaffa residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
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