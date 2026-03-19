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Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park elle est pour vous

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,46M
06/05/2026
$1,46M
05/05/2026
$1,45M
;
10
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ID: 35692
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a new exclusivity. Discover a spacious and bright 7-room house in the pavilion area of the sought after Park. Characteristics: - Ultra design house, comfortable on 3 floors - 7 rooms with approximately 198 m2 living space - 270 m2 of land! - High-end kitchen with its central island - Large living room with a beautiful library corner - 2 large parental suites - Secure room on the ground floor - 3 showers, 5 toilets - 2 terraces, parking - High quality floor coverings including 90×90 tile - As a bonus: outdoor access to the roof to a separate unit of 2 rooms of 30 m2 on the top floor with its terrace! Close to all amenities of the neighborhood, a shopping center, schools, the famous Ecopark. Quick access to roads 4, 6 and 9 and 20 minutes by car from the seaside! So what are you waiting for? Ra'hel Benguigui – RE/MAX Professionals Hadera Licence No. 313736

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park elle est pour vous
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,46M
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