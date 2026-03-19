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Residential quarter Immense salon

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,93M
;
8
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ID: 36511
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaPalmach, 1

About the complex

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Recent apartment in luxurious building with 24-hour caretaker, elevator, terrace 16 m2, view on the Temple Mount, heating and air conditioning, parking, quiet environment, available immediately.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Immense salon
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from
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