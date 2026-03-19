  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya

Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$774,020
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 36246
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
• Apartment sold furnished and fully equipped • Mamad (safe room) • Solar water heater + gas • Central air conditioning with independent control in the rooms • Balcony with water and gas arrival • Protection net on the balcony • North-East / South-West exposure (excellent natural ventilation) • Large sink tank in the kitchen Expenses: • Arnona : 980 的 / 2 months • Vaad habayit : 250

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Maison avec piscine centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$28,000
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$19,95M
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
Residential quarter Bien dexception face a la mer et la plage de lhotel hilton penthouse unique avec rooftop et piscine privee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$760,500
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$774,020
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,68M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville
Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville
Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville
Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville
Residential quarter Investissement rare en centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,89M
Very bright 3 rooms in the center of Raanana, with terrace of 15 m2, nice kitchen, parking and storage. A rare product at this location, ideal for an investment. A very popular to see quickly
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Residential quarter Maison arabe au coeur de baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,00M
In the heart of Baka quiet and pastoral, Arab house + possibility to build 250 m2, huge garden (approx. 700 m2), completely renovated, underfloor heating + air conditioning, large parking, 5 bathrooms, 5 toilets, green
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications