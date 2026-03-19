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Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,62M
06/05/2026
$2,62M
05/05/2026
$2,60M
;
9
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ID: 35689
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaNegev

About the complex

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BZH New exclusively! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a luxurious 6-room house in the new residential area of Givat Olga, about 200 meters from the sea! A new house, a unique living environment: - Recent ultra-design house - 6 rooms of 270 m2 living space on a plot of approximately 230 m2 - Modern and refined interior, thought in every detail - Large living room overlooking the outside - Superb high-end kosher kitchen with a large central island - Large bright parental suite - Spacious rooms - Possibility to make a studio with independent entrance - Rooftop with sea view! - Custom carpentry - Air conditioning in each room - Smart home - home automation system - Two parking lots, cellar. An exceptional good! The dream of living by the sea! So what are you waiting for? Ra'hel Benguigui – RE/MAX Professionals Hadera Professional degree - 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,62M
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