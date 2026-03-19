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Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,59M
;
6
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ID: 36438
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Kinneret

About the complex

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Beautiful apartment in a new building, 5 rooms transformed in 4, at "Youd Alef" rue Kineret. Unobstructed, sunny sea view, high-quality amenities. Not serious.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

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Residential quarter Sublime appartement a ashdod avec vue mer imprenable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,59M
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