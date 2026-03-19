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Residential quarter Cottage a louer a jerusalem emek refaim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$30,000
;
10
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ID: 36026
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRechavim, 11

About the complex

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Creamy 18 – Cottage 200 m2 on 4 levels 190 m2 garden Complex of 4 cottages with private parking for each cottage (gate) (Classified building / architectural preservation) German Colony District – German Colony Private house 6 pieces Garden Partially furnished Secured room (mamad) shared with the neighbor (accessible from home) 4 floors Stage 1: Kitchen, living room, guest toilet Floor -1: Common space, laundry, secure room (mamad) Stage 2: 3 bedrooms One bedroom with balcony Parental suite (master) Bathroom (shower) Floor 3: Terrace 2 bedrooms Bathroom Central air conditioning on the first floor Air conditioning in each room

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Cottage a louer a jerusalem emek refaim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$30,000
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