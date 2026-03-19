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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immenses terrasses

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,06M
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8
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ID: 36408
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Michael Avi Yona, 32

About the complex

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Holyland – District in full urban renewal, with construction of shops, synagogues and modernized parks! Luxury penthouse in a building with prestigious lobby, gym and 3 Shabbat elevators. 5 rooms (easy possibility to move to 7), 243 m2 living space + 180 m2 of terraces soukka – 423 m2 in total, with an open and green panoramic view of Jerusalem. Immense living room with modern american kitchen, marble throughout the apartment, real parquet floors in the rooms. Spacious 25m2+ master suite, with dressing room, bathroom and private terrace with view. 4 exhibitions, mamad, central air conditioning... 3 parking spaces and 2 cellars. A rare good for connoisseurs who know how to project and see away!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immenses terrasses
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,06M
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