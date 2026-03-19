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Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,86M
;
5
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ID: 36368
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Asher Viner

About the complex

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We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive product in the prestigious Arnona neighbourhood of Jerusalem. In the shop project "Bustan Arnona" composed of only 6 floors with 22 apartments in the building. Last penthouse 4 rooms of 139m2 + 54.5m2 of terraces soucca. The interior and exterior design has been carefully designed to offer a modern and comfortable lifestyle, while keeping intact the peaceful and green atmosphere of the neighborhood. The apartments are spacious and bright, with high-end finishes and state-of-the-art amenities. The penthouse comes with two parking spaces and an underground cellar. The penthouse has a huge Soucca terrace, ideal for enjoying the panoramic view of Jerusalem. The Arnona district is the ideal place for families, young couples and professionals looking for peace and convenience. With its many green spaces, local shops and excellent schools, Arnona is one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Jerusalem. Do not miss this unique opportunity to offer you a dream home in one of the most beautiful areas of Jerusalem. Contact us now for more information about this exclusive product. Immediate delivery

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,86M
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