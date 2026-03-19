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Residential quarter Jardin et douceur de vivre

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,20M
;
8
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ID: 35505
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Yaakov Salomon, 5

About the complex

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In Ramat Beit Hakerem, in a quiet building, near synagogues and transport, beautiful and vast 4P very well maintained, triple orientation, with three accesses to a large garden extremely pleasant from the living room, kitchen and parental room. Double kitchen, master suite, reinforced room, two cellars and two easy access parking spaces. Accessibility without steps.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Jardin et douceur de vivre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,20M
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