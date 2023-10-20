Residential quarter Appartement dexception a vendre a ashdod quartier youd bet

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Exceptional apartment in Ashdod – Youd Bet District
Located in Shevet Naftali Street, in one of the most sought after areas of Ashdod, discover this spacious apartment of 152 m2 transformed from 5 rooms into an elegant 4 rooms offering beautiful volumes and an ideal distribution for a comfortable family life.
Set on the 3rd floor, the apartment enjoys a pleasant terrace of 12 m2 allowing you to enjoy the full outdoors. The living spaces are bright, generous and perfectly adapted to a modern lifestyle.
Its privileged location in the district Youd Bet places you in the immediate vicinity of all amenities: shops, schools, transport, parks and centers of interest of the city.
A rare opportunity to acquire a spacious property in one of Ashdod's most popular neighbourhoods.
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Ashdod, Israel
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