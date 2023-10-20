  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Mini penthouse

Residential quarter Mini penthouse

Jerusalem, Israel
$3,42M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse
ID: 34898
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Naftali, 8

About the complex

Luxury 4 bedroom apartment in Baka, Jerusalem. A rare opportunity right next to the park, in the heart of Baka. This completely renovated and brand new apartment extends over 150 m2 and has been designed and finished according to the highest standards. Features of the property: 4 spacious and sunny bedrooms - 3 modern bathrooms with elegant finishes - luxury kosher kitchen with 2 ovens, 2 sinks and 2 dishwashers - 2 soukkah balconies with a beautiful view of the greenery. Three Exhibitions, full of natural light - Secure parking for the entire building - Mamad (security room) - Ready to move in. With its bright open spaces and high-end design, this mini penthouse offers comfort, functionality and style. Located a short walk from cafes, shops and cultural attractions, this property combines modern luxury and charm of one of the most sought after areas of Jerusalem. Price requested: 10,900,000 nis.. virtual visit link on request

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Residential quarter Mini penthouse
Jerusalem, Israel
$3,42M
