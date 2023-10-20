  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible

Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible

Raanana, Israel
from
$3,37M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34191
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Nice cottage of 7 rooms with large basement. Spacious, large piscinable garden. ideal for a family, the rooms are large, pleasant, and bright. Close to schools and communities.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,51M
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf proche kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,60M
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,80M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Calme verdoyant renove piscine possible
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,37M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
For exclusive sale In the heart of the city, 57 rue Melchett Close to Ben Zion Boulevard and a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard In a new boutique building Magnificent duplex penthouse, tastefully arranged 4 rooms, 5th floor, west view 112 m2 + about 32 m2 sunny terraces Lower level: 3 b…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Residential quarter Investissement hertzylia
Herzliya, Israel
from
$874,665
Apartment of 4 rooms close to Reichmann University. Miklat in the building. Sitting on a very pleasant street. Perfect for a first purchase or investment. Very much for rent
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$2,51M
penthouse open sea, 5 rooms living space 175sqm Balcony of about 70 m2 at the entrance level Living room and kitchen area approx. 75 m2 Upper balcony approx. 230 m2 Parental suite with Balcony and built-in armors Ceiling height 3.20 meters 16th floor out of 16 Boi cabinets integrated into th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications