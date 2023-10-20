  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Ashkelon
  Residential quarter Special investisseur

Residential quarter Special investisseur

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$376,200
;
7
ID: 34772
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    South District
  Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  City
    Ashkelon
  Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

3.5 rooms atikot district

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,05M
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv 3 pieces rue ben yehuda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$376,200
Other complexes
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$705,375
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,24M
For sale – Apartment 5 rooms transformed into 4 rooms in Marina d Located in one of the most sought after locations in the city, this beachfront apartment offers an exceptional living environment. Completely tastefully renovated, it has been redesigned in 4 spacious rooms. It includes a ma…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
For sale – 3-room apartment with sea view Tour Frishman Area: 91 m2 + Terrace: 12 m2 Floor: 11th, northeast orientation (sea view) Parts: • Spacious living room • Secure room (Mamad) • Master suite with bathroom Total bathrooms : 2 Parking : Yes Cellar: 12 m2 In the tower, gym, 24/7 guard,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications