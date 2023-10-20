  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme

Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$3,61M
2
ID: 34417
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 23

About the complex

Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces and private parking for some. Architecture signed Yaniv Prado, combining contemporary design and authenticity of the soul of avivian. Construction in progress

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from $1,07M
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from $2,038
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,571
Residential quarter Shimon perez 4 pieces dans nouveau quartier
Nahariya, Israel
from $579,975
Nahariya, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $5,49M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,49M
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,61M
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from $1,33M
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,33M
Garden Rez 5 rooms with 2 parking and a cellar
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $3,29M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
In Bograshov Street, close to the Dizengoff Center, in a renovated building, 4 room duplex penthouse of 100m2 with 2 bathrooms and a terrace of 70 m2 Floor 4 : 3 bedrooms including a master, 2 bathrooms 5th floor: living room + kitchen with huge terrace of 70m2 with SPLENDIDE view Elevator R…
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $1,36M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,36M
For sale exclusively: new apartment 14, Fishman Maimon Street Quiet and prestigious street of the new north, close to Rabin Square, schools, crèches and cultural and leisure centres. In a new building (delivery planned for 2024), a project by the firm Krinsky Gottlieb. Spacious 3 room apartm…
